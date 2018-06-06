TSB's online banking meltdown is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority, the regulator said on Wednesday. The computer failure in April after the introduction of a new IT system led to 1.9m customers losing access to internet banking. Many are still struggling to access services. In a letter to parliament's Treasury committee, FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said he had been "dissatisfied with TSB's communications with its customers and we have had concerns that TSB was not ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...