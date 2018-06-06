FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group Reports Monthly Metrics

LONDON, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM") (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=maymetrics-2018-06-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced certain key customer trading metrics for May 2018 for its retail and institutional foreign exchange business.

May 2018 Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing Operations:

Customer trading volume (1) of $212 billion in May 2018, 15% higher than April 2018 and 0.5% lower than May 2017.

of $212 billion in May 2018, 15% higher than April 2018 and 0.5% lower than May 2017. Average customer trading volume (1) per day of $9.2 billion in May 2018, 6% higher than April 2018 and 1% lower than May 2017.

per day of $9.2 billion in May 2018, 6% higher than April 2018 and 1% lower than May 2017. An average of 347,138 client trades per day in May 2018, 2% higher than April 2018 and 4% higher than May 2017.

Active accounts (2) of 110,299 as of May 31, 2018, a decrease of 135, or 0.1%, from April 30, 2018, and a decrease of 17,943, or 14%, from May 31, 2017.

of 110,299 as of May 31, 2018, a decrease of 135, or 0.1%, from April 30, 2018, and a decrease of 17,943, or 14%, from May 31, 2017. Tradeable accounts (3) of 95,639 as of May 31, 2018, a decrease of 264, or 0.3%, from April 30, 2018, and a decrease of 13,656, or 12%, from May 31, 2017.

This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group. FXCM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the historical operating data that can be found on the Company's corporate website www.fxcm.com/uk (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=maymetrics-2018-06-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4).

(1) Volume that FXCM customers traded in period is translated into US dollars.

(2) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous twelve months and represents total trading accounts for both retail and institutional.

(3) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.

Continuing Operations Jan-18 Feb-18 Mar-18 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Trading Days in Period 22 20 22 21 23 21 22 23 20 23 22 20 Active Accounts (1),(5) 114.893 112.354 110.895 110.434 110.299 - - - - - - - Tradeable Accounts (2) 95.223 94.801 96.056 95.903 95.639 - - - - - - - Daily Average Trades - Customers 352.867 415.479 374.947 340.354 347.138 - - - - - - - Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3) 250 239 210 184 212 - - - - - - - Average Customer Trading Volume per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3) $ 11,4 $ 12,0 $ 9,5 $ 8,7 $ 9,2 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Continuing Operations Jan-17 Feb-17 Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17(6) Oct-17(7) Nov-17(8) Dec-17 Trading Days in Period 21 20 23 20 23 22 21 23 21 22 22 20 Active Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5) 132.096 130.518 130.832 129.366 128.242 125.285 124.116 123.411 122.806 121.319 118.449 116.262 Active Accounts - FXCM US LLC (1),(5) 46.794 45.427 - - - - - - - - - - Active Accounts (1),(5) 178.890 175.945 130.832 129.366 128.242 125.285 124.116 123.411 122.806 121.319 118.449 116.262 Tradeable Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) 106.206 109.133 109.080 108.883 109.295 109.829 109.838 109.441 104.356 104.120 96.550 95.939 Tradeable Accounts - FXCM US LLC (2) 50.611 143 - - - - - - - - - - Tradeable Accounts (2) 156.817 109.276 109.080 108.883 109.295 109.829 109.838 109.441 104.356 104.120 96.550 95.939 Daily Average Trades - Customers - Ex FXCM US LLC 488.917 408.446 387.815 347.500 334.536 340.308 321.923 339.512 334.086 304.032 336.465 299.332 Daily Average Trades - Customers - FXCM US LLC 113.684 73.316 3 - - - - - - - - - Daily Average Trades - Customers 602.602 481.761 387.818 347.500 334.536 340.308 321.923 339.512 334.086 304.032 336.465 299.332 Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) 253 201 225 176 213 223 197 223 196 192 218 171 Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3) $ 62 $ 38 $ 0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3) $ 315 $ 239 $ 225 $ 176 $ 213 $ 223 $ 197 $ 223 $ 196 $ 192 $ 218 $ 171 Average Customer Trading Volume per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) $ 12,0 $ 10,1 $ 9,8 $ 8,8 $ 9,3 $ 10,1 $ 9,4 $ 9,7 $ 9,3 $ 8,7 $ 9,9 $ 8,6 Average Customer Trading Volume per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3) $ 2,9 $ 1,9 $ 0,0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Average Customer Trading Volume per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3) $ 15,0 $ 11,9 $ 9,8 $ 8,8 $ 9,3 $ 10,1 $ 9,4 $ 9,7 $ 9,3 $ 8,7 $ 9,9 $ 8,6 Continuing Operations Jan-16 Feb-16 Mar-16 Apr-16 May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16(4) Oct-16 Nov-16 Dec-16 Trading Days in Period 20 21 23 21 22 22 21 23 22 21 22 21 Active Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5) 130.837 133.354 132.734 133.035 133.383 133.412 131.641 131.067 132.113 132.283 133.138 132.524 Active Accounts - FXCM US LLC (1),(5) 41.363 42.454 43.273 44.036 44.756 45.253 45.183 44.816 45.834 45.795 46.420 46.378 Active Accounts (1),(5) 172.200 175.808 176.007 177.071 178.139 178.665 176.824 175.883 177.947 178.078 179.558 178.902 Tradeable Accounts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) 109.093 111.278 112.708 113.705 115.177 115.982 116.405 119.032 105.500 105.749 105.903 105.582 Tradeable Accounts - FXCM US LLC (2) 53.543 54.001 54.656 55.463 55.673 55.525 55.264 54.416 49.567 49.237 50.025 49.771 Tradeable Accounts (2) 162.636 165.279 167.364 169.168 170.850 171.507 171.669 173.448 155.067 154.986 155.928 155.353 Daily Average Trades - Customers - Ex FXCM US LLC 598.424 576.345 504.069 523.385 491.144 505.934 503.479 436.116 504.103 477.914 538.144 426.394 Daily Average Trades - Customers - FXCM US LLC 131.791 128.315 111.605 115.111 105.165 115.001 115.135 95.470 100.295 97.893 110.801 92.866 Daily Average Trades - Customers 730.215 704.660 615.674 638.496 596.309 620.934 618.614 531.586 604.398 575.807 648.945 519.260 Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) $ 305 $ 299 $ 313 $ 300 $ 271 $ 270 $ 257 $ 241 $ 291 $ 272 $ 311 $ 214 Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3) $ 62 $ 63 $ 61 $ 61 $ 59 $ 62 $ 65 $ 54 $ 62 $ 57 $ 70 $ 46 Total Customer Trading Volume (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3) $ 367 $ 362 $ 375 $ 361 $ 330 $ 332 $ 322 $ 295 $ 353 $ 329 $ 381 $ 260 Average Customer Trading Volume per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) $ 15,2 $ 14,3 $ 13,6 $ 14,3 $ 12,3 $ 12,3 $ 12,3 $ 10,5 $ 13,2 $ 13,0 $ 14,2 $ 10,2 Average Customer Trading Volume per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) - FXCM US LLC (3) $ 3,1 $ 3,0 $ 2,7 $ 2,9 $ 2,7 $ 2,8 $ 3,1 $ 2,3 $ 2,8 $ 2,7 $ 3,2 $ 2,2 Average Customer Trading Volume per Day (in Billions US$ Equivalent) (3) $ 18,4 $ 17,2 $ 16,3 $ 17,2 $ 15,0 $ 15,1 $ 15,4 $ 12,8 $ 16,0 $ 15,6 $ 17,3 $ 12,4 (1) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous 12 months. (2) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies. (3) Volume that FXCM customer traded in period translated into US dollars. (4) During September 2016, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (5) Active Accounts represent total trading accounts not only retail accounts. (6) During September 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (7) During October 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (8) During November 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group, LLC. Data is for FXCM Group, LLC.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=maymetrics-2018-06-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

FXCM Group (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/) is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=maymetrics-2018-06-06&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (FXCM AU (https://www.fxcm.com/au/)), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer. (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/)

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

jsales@fxcm.com (mailto:jsales@fxcm.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FXCM, Inc. via Globenewswire

