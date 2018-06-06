

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Wednesday, with technology and commodity-related stocks leading the gainers.



The upside remained capped somewhat amid concerns that big spending plans and other changes proposed by the new coalition government in Italy will increase the country's debt burden.



Also, the euro rose against the dollar after ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said that next week's policy meeting will be crucial for reaching a decision on the termination of further extension of net purchases.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 387.58 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session amid a slump in Italian stocks.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent.



Deutsche Lufthansa gained about 1 percent in Frankfurt. The airline has offered its shareholders the option of receiving their dividend of 0.80 euros per share in the form of new shares in the company.



Shares of DuerrAG jumped nearly 5 percent. The company announced that it is taking over the industrial environmental technology business of US Company Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta as well as energy major Tullow Oil jumped around 2 percent each as copper and oil prices strengthened.



Smurfit Kappa Group shares rallied 2.5 percent in London. The company said it remains excited about the Group's prospects in the short, medium and long-term after International Paper confirmed that it will not make a bid for the Irish company.



British packaging group RPC lost 12.5 percent after reporting full-year results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX