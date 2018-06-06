Justify to 'Fly' at the Historic Triple Crown Run with Wheels Up as Exclusive Sponsor

Wheels Up 'On Board' for Justify's Big Race at 2018 Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the revolutionary member-based private aviation company, today announces an exclusive sponsorship of undefeated Thoroughbred racehorse Justify as he competes at the 2018 Belmont Stakes to become the second Triple Crown winner in 40 years this Saturday, June 9.

As part of the sponsorship, Wheels Up will appear as the only brand logo on Justify and his jockey, Mike Smith, covering the horse's blanket and Smith's pant legs, turtleneck, and boots.

"It's an unbelievable moment for us to add Justify and Jockey Mike Smith to our growing list of incredible Wheels Up Brand Ambassadors. They're in great company with other Member Ambassadors, including Rickie Fowler, Serena Williams, J.J. Watt, Kirk Herbstreit, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "Once you become part of the Wheels Up family, the magic happens-everyone saw that three years ago when Wheels Up sponsored American Pharoah and he won the Triple Crown at Belmont. It's an honor to represent another potential Triple Crown winner this year. Winners fly Wheels Up and we wish Justify all the best."

Trained by the legendary American racehorse trainer Bob Baffert, who also trained the 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, Justify began this year with three wins at Santa Anita, including the Santa Anita Derby, before going on to claim victories in the 2018 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

"Heading into Belmont, our team is thrilled to partner with Wheels Up, America's fastest-growing private aviation company," said Elliott Walden, President and Chief Executive of WinStar Farm, who co-owns Justify with the China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, and Starlight Racing. "Wheels Up is laser-focused on ensuring their members get to destinations as safely and efficiently as possible. Team Justify shares the same goals and vision as Wheels Up, especially as we aim to fly into the Winner's Circle this Saturday."

The deal was managed by NYC-based Leverage Agency, the exclusive sales and marketing agency for Justify, who also handled the sponsorship of American Pharoah in 2015.

"Wheels Up is an innovative brand that is changing the landscape of private aviation," said Ben Sturner, CEO of Leverage. "We cannot think of a better brand than Wheels Up to partner with a horse like Justify."

