

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected pace in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced an unadjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 1.5 percent fall in March. However, that was well below the 9.0 percent spike economists had forecast.



Among sectors, manufacturing production expanded 9.0 percent annually in April, while mining and quarrying output dropped by 0.1 percent.



On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial production contracted 0.2 percent in April from a year ago.



Month-on-month, industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in April.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output climbed 7.7 percent yearly in April, well above the 0.4 percent moderate rise in the prior month. Month-on-month, construction output rose 1.5 percent.



