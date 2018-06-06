Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 05-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.99p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---