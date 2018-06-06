Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 05-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2033.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 2050.98p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1983.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 2000.66p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---