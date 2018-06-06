

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech trade surplus increased in April from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, the Czech Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



The foreign trade surplus rose to CZK 15.8 billion in April from CZK 11.95 billion in the corresponding month last year. However, the surplus decreased from CZK 18.6 billion in March.



The expected surplus for the month was CZK 13.0 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 5.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively in April from a year earlier.



