Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced that Angus Halton has joined Navigant's global investigations and compliance (GIC) practice, as director, based in our London office.

Halton has nearly 30 years' experience in the financial services sector. He joins us from HSBC where he delivered improvements in managing financial crime risk, responding to significant regulatory action by executing tactical and strategic change and was responsible for the financial crime compliance function. He also steered HSBC through monitorship, anti-money laundering (AML), and sanctions change across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Throughout his time at HSBC, Halton built a high-performing regional financial crime compliance function for EMEA from scratch to more than 100 employees in 24 months. He executed a substantial change agenda related to the group's regulatory undertakings including implementation of policies, AML, and sanctions systems change; de-risking programs; and education programs and prepared for and managed the impact of reviews of the Federal Communications Commission program within EMEA by the independent monitor under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement.

"We are pleased to welcome Angus to the global investigations and compliance practice. Our clients have come to rely on Navigant to evaluate regulatory compliance in a rigorous, disciplined manner, pinpointing actual problems and anticipating potential issues," says Ellen Zimiles, managing director and leader of the firm's Financial Services Advisory and Compliance business segment, which includes GIC. "Clients benefit from the deep expertise of our industry-leading specialists, and Angus's knowledge and experience further deepens our gifted group of subject matter experts."

"Angus brings with him proven industry knowledge and impactful experience with compliance issues," adds Alma Angotti, managing director and GIC practice co-leader. "Together with our talented team, Angus's extensive experience will be a tremendous asset to our clientele."

Navigant's GIC practice specialists have the deep expertise and skills required to provide compliance strategies and programs that are rigorous, and our pragmatic recommendations allow clients to act with clarity and decisiveness.

