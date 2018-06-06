Calero Software Acquires United Kingdom-based Veropath

Acquisition more than doubles the company's European-based personnel and expertise supporting Telecom Expense Management for European and Multi-National Clients

ATLANTA and EDINBURGH, Scotland, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software LLC, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and managed services, including Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management, announced today that it has acquired Veropath Ltd. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, Veropath is a leading provider of TEM solutions throughout the U.K. and Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The United Kingdom is the second largest TEM market globally. "The addition of Veropath more than doubles Calero's European team, further strengthening our market position within the EMEA region," stated Chris Jurasek, President and CEO of Calero. "With Veropath and our acquisition of A&B Groep earlier this year, Calero offers the most robust European in-market expertise, an unparalleled understanding of the nuances associated with doing business in EMEA, and one of the industry's most comprehensive global solutions and services portfolios."

David Booker, CEO of Veropath and now Managing Director for Calero added, "I'm thrilled to partner with Riverside Partners and to join the Calero team. As the Veropath solution becomes part of the broader Calero offering, Veropath clients will benefit greatly from Calero's market-leading position, a shared view on delivering excellent customer value, its commitment to innovation, and a complementary set of solutions designed to help enterprises manage cloud expenses, mobile services and usage optimization. At the same time, our clients can expect no change to their existing solutions or the high levels of service they experience from Veropath."

"Veropath represents continued investment in strategic geographies for CLM from the Calero and Riverside Partners team. Our commitment to Calero as a leading CLM platform extends to supporting our clients with industry leading localized knowledge, sales and support resources. Veropath delivers in all three areas," stated Michelle Noon, General Partner at Riverside Partners. "Furthermore, Calero's clients will benefit from leading edge technology and resources available to address global security and privacy concerns including the recently implemented GDPR requirements."

"This transaction is one of a few carefully chosen strategic acquisitions designed to add scale, enhance client service and broaden Calero's technology and service offerings while carefully maintaining a one-company global approach," said Steven F. Kaplan, Chairman of Calero and General Partner at Riverside Partners. "It is further proof that Calero is quickly delivering on its goal to be the CLM provider of choice for domestic and multi-national corporations worldwide."

Calero's software and managed service solutions deliver sustainable value within large enterprises, universities and government agencies by enabling clients to more efficiently and more effectively manage the myriad of cloud and communications services, devices, contracts, invoices and spending across their operations. Today, Calero manages more than $7 billion of annual telecom, mobility and cloud spend for over 3,000 customers operating in more than 50 countries globally. Calero also provides managed mobility services for more than 500,000 mobile devices.

About Calero Software LLC

Calero is a leading provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at www.calero.com.

About Veropath Ltd

Veropath is a leading provider of Information Technology Expense Management (TEM) services for International enterprise clients - addressing the challenge of managing complex IT and telecom estates, to reduce costs and drive efficiencies. Servicing clients in over 30 countries with more than 90 carriers, our Microsoft Azure-based analytics portal gives full visibility of the entire asset base, identifying all types of unnecessary expenditure to enable accurate, informed budgeting and decision-making. Using this detail we make significant savings, optimize and efficiently manage the lifecycle of the entire IT and telecom estate. Learn more at www.veropath.com.

About Riverside Partners LLC

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund V, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information visit www.riversidepartners.com.

