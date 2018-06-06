Beyond Appoints Judy Gibbons As Chair

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond, a global design and technology company, recently announced the appointment of Judy Gibbons as Chair. Gibbons brings over 25 years of experience in product, product marketing, e-commerce, digital media, and international business strategy, and currently serves on the board for organizations such as Michael Kors and Hammerson.

"We're delighted to have Judy join our team," said Nick Rappolt, CEO at Beyond. "Beyond has experienced rapid growth over the last few years, fueled by the need for companies to keep pace with technological change and digitise their services. As we continue to scale Beyond and grow our brand, we believe her strategic and international experience will be invaluable."

Beyond, which has studios in London, New York, San Francisco, and Austin, helps companies navigate the speed of digital change by creating technology-led products and solutions that drive value. They partner with clients like Google, Samsung, and 21st Century Fox.

Gibbons' professional experience includes roles at HP, Apple, Microsoft, and Accel. Aside from her advisory roles, she is also the Chair of Which?, and a Trustee of House of Illustration, Nesta, and Somerset House Trust. She has been twice named one of the most influential European business women by the Wall Street Journal and named as one of Time Magazine's "People to Watch in International Business."

Beyond is a design and technology ideas company in London, San Francisco, New York, and Austin. Partnering with ambitious companies like Google, Samsung, Just Eat, Facebook, 21st Century Fox, and Warner Bros, Beyond creates market value with design- and technology-based products and strategies, and establishes the methods and mindsets that move businesses forward. Beyond is part of the Next Fifteen Group, an AIM listed company. For more information, please visit BYND.com.