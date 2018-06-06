Kamux Oyj: CHANGES IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM

KAMUX CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 June 2018 14:00

CHANGES IN KAMUX'S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Mr. Tommi Iiskonmäki, (Officer from the Finnish National Defence University, b. 1977) has been appointed Country Director of Kamux Finland as of June 18, 2018. Tommi Iiskonmäki is currently working at Kamux as HR Director and he is a Member of Kamux's Management Team. Mr. Iiskonmäki also continues as HR Director until a new HR Director has been appointed.

Jussi Mäkinen, who has served as Country Director, will continue working for Kamux as Recruitment and Training Manager.

"This change aims to promote profitable growth in line with the company's long-term targets. Mr Iiskonmäki has already a proven track record of successfully running business operations as acting Country Director in Sweden. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Jussi Mäkinen for his service in the Group Management Team", CEO Juha Kalliokoski says.

Kamux's management Team Members as of 18 June 2018:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Tapio Arimo, CFO

Olli Kilpi, Director of International Operations

Tero Törmänen, Purchasing Director

Tommi Iiskonmäki, HR Director and Finnish Country Director

Satu Otala, Director of Communications

Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen, Chief Digital Officer

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 42 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 170,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

