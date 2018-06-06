

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production decreased for the fourth successive month in April, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 6.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 4.8 percent drop in March.



Among main industrial groups, production of intermediate goods decreased the most by 12.7 percent annually in April, followed by durable consumer goods with 11.3 percent decline.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent from March, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



