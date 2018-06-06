

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Wednesday higher traffic and capacity in the month of May, while load factor declined.



In May, the company flew 11.7 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, an increase of 4.2 percent from the 11.2 billion RPMs flown in May 2017.



The company carried 11.88 million passengers, up 5.4 percent.



Available seat miles or ASMs increased 5.2 percent to 13.8 billion from last year's ASMs of 13.2 billion.



The May 2018 load factor was 84.6 percent, compared with 85.4 percent in May 2017.



