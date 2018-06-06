Intellectual property-based business IP Group reported on Wednesday that Microbiotica, one of its many portfolio companies, has entered into $534m multi-year strategic collaboration deal with Roche Group subsidiary Genentech. As part of the agreement, Microbiotica, in which IP Group holds an undiluted beneficial stake of 33.4%, will develop and commercialise biomarkers, targets and medicines for inflammatory bowel disease alongside Genentech. Microbiotica will utilise its precision metagenomics ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...