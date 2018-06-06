Papua Mining announced on Wednesday that it has added "measurable corporate strength" after appointing Gordon Hart as non-executive director of the company, effective immediately. The AIM-traded company said that Hart has 35 years of experience in the equity capital and financial advisory markets, having spent 12 years as managing director of Venture Group Equities Pty. Ltd where he advised on transactions involving over $300m of funding. David Price, chief executive of Papua Mining, said: "Mr ...

