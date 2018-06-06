sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,36 Euro		+0,16
+7,27 %
WKN: A2JSTV ISIN: GB00BF16C058 Ticker-Symbol: A9C 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC
ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC2,36+7,27 %