Asset management consultancy Alpha Financial Markets Consulting continued to "perform confidently" in 2018 as the group saw revenues and profits increase in its first year as a listed company as clients face rising costs from an increased regulatory burden. Group revenue increased 51.5% to £66m thanks to solid demand for services from within the asset and wealth management industry in all its core markets of the UK, Europe & Asia, and the US, together with a strong pipeline of new business. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...