Nordjyske Bank A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares will be 8 June 2018. Nordjyske Bank A/S is deleted due to the merger with Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S. Ringkjøbing Landbobank is the continuing entity. The deletion is conditional upon the merger being approved at the general meetings in the banks respectively. ISIN: DK0060034353 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordjyske Bank ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 18,364,515 shares (DKK 183,645,150) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 30 82 87 12 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 8300 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NORDJB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3192 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66