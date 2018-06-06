ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a specialized radiopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Philip E. Harris, BSc MB BCh PhD FRCP FRCB, to the position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), starting on June 1, 2018. Dr Philip Harris is a distinguished clinical endocrinologist and general physician, with a strong academic background. He has an extensive international network of contacts in clinical endocrine oncology and academia as well as in industry. He has more than 16 years of leadership experience in industry, notably serving as Vice President Scientific Affairs at Ipsen Ltd and as Senior Director Clinical Development at Pfizer Ltd. His major focus in recent years has been the development of a theranostic radionuclide therapy platform in oncology.

"We are excited that Philip is bringing his strong industry and operational experience to ITM at a time when our lead candidate Solucin for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic-neuroendocrine tumors is under investigation in the phase III clinical trial COMPETE," commented Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. "Philip has a great deal of experience in endocrinology, oncology, and Targeted Radionuclide Therapy, which will make him an invaluable asset to our company. His appointment will help to push ahead our promising pipeline of leading 3rd generation radioisotope candidates in Precision Oncology. Dr Philip Harris's career-long focus on patient quality of care is an excellent fit with our vision and culture, which is dedicated to improving the wellbeing and quality of life of cancer patients, and fighting cancer effectively."

"I'm delighted to join ITM at this time of significant growth and development of the company," said Dr Harris. "Together with ITM's experienced leadership team, I look forward to helping the company continue its development from a radionuclide supplier to an innovative radiopharmaceutical company by bringing about a new generation of Targeted Radionuclide Therapies in various clinically challenging diseases."

Dr Philip E. Harris received his Bachelor of Medicine Surgery and PhD from the University of Wales. Dr Harris's previous industry position includes Vice President at Ipsen Ltd. In this position, Dr Harris played an instrumental role in identifying and championing the acquisition of radiotheranostic platforms. Dr Harris previously also served as Senior Director Clinical Development at Pfizer Ltd., Medical Director of Global Medical Affairs at Pharmacia Ltd., and as an academic clinical consultant appointment at King's College Hospital, London.

