With Palestinian developers keeping a low-profile since the advent of the Trump administration, Chinese government money is funding PV projects to support electricity supplies in the disputed nation's crumbling infrastructure.Solar developers in the West Bank are looking to China to drive PV development in the occupied territory amid fears the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will not be sympathetic to the Palestinian cause or renewable energy, according to a prominent Palestinian developer. Abdelnaser Dwaikat, MD of Msader for Energy System, told pv magazine the U.S. government's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...