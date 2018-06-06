Vancouver-based B2Gold says the new facility up and running at its Otjikoto mine is "one of the first fully-autonomous hybrid plants in the world". The Canadian company is mulling leaving the 7 MW scheme in place for the nearby community after the mine closes.B2Gold, in a press release announcing the official opening of the 7 MW scheme, said the new facility started operations in early April and is expected to reduce heavy fuel oil consumption at its existing power plant by 2.3 million litres this year. The Otjikoto mine PV scheme, approved in October 2016, is expected to reduce the company's ...

