

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales increased 10 percent to $851.9 million for the four weeks ended June 2, 2018, compared to net sales of $774.3 million for the four weeks ended May 27, 2017. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended June 2, 2018, increased 5 percent.



The company reported net sales of $3.478 billion for the 17 weeks ended June 2, 2018, an increase of 8 percent from last year. Comparable sales for the 17 weeks ended June 2, 2018, increased 3 percent.



