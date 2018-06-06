VIAVI Solutions Earns Frost & Sullivan's Award for Customer Value Leadership for its Active Network Monitoring Platform

VIAVI's Observer Platform has a peerless intelligent user interface and offers exceptional infrastructure visibility with an aggregate view of key performance indicators

SANTA CLARA, California, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network performance monitoring and diagnostics (NPMD) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes VIAVI Solutions with the 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award for its Observer Platform. The platform helps customers productively understand the user experience by presenting them with a 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps), real-time monitoring, and line-rate capture solution balanced with sensible pricing, offering the best customer value in the NPMD market.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701580/Frost_and_Sullivan_Viavi_Solutions_Award.jpg

"The Observer Platform is distinct from conventional NPMD solutions in providing end users with predefined troubleshooting workflows with site-based visibility. The platform presents actionable insights across the network, applications, and unified communication performance," said Mariano Kimbara, Senior Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Overall, VIAVI's dedication to designing an NPMD solution with an exceptional customer value proposition has resulted in a faster, better, and more affordable monitoring solution that helps users plan for long-term IT operation expansion."

The VIAVI Observer Platform is equipped with the fastest packet capture mining capability for real-time analysis and metadata creation. The Observer GigaStor captures as many as 14.3 million packets per second and supports traffic rushes of up to 60 Gbps for 30 secondsi, without losing a single packet in real enterprise traffic conditions. This capability is largely possible because of VIAVI's proprietary hardware platform, storage structure, and rapid data rendering.

In its effort to deliver a complete ownership experience, VIAVI created the Observer Platform with the ability to bring together end-user environments from traditional legacy resources. The platform ensures high precision in application tracking, whether on premise or in the cloud; provides users with total situational awareness and a comprehensive view of any server, device, or user connection; and identifies when a connection slows down beyond acceptable limits.

"VIAVI is setting new standards in resolving service anomalies and optimizing IT asset usage, with its portfolio of innovative, value-adding solutions under its Observer Platform. It is one of the most comprehensive NPMD solutions available to tie transaction details to primary infrastructure condition analysis in critical areas that require the network and operation teams," noted Kimbara. "The platform's intelligent, customized dashboard and ease of sharing packet data facilitate collaboration and eliminate organizational silos."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

i Source: Tolly, VIAVI Solutions Observer GigaStor 288T 10/40 Gigabit Ethernet Capture

Performance Evaluation, Document Number 217122