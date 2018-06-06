Shanghai Electric values the GCL polysilicon unit, Jiangsu Zhongneng, at around 25 billion CNY ($3.9 billion). Trading of shares of both companies was suspended today, pending the official announcement of the transaction.Chinese electrical equipment giant Shanghai Electric has announced its intention to acquire a 51% stake in Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon Technology Development Co., Ltd. - which is one of GCL-Poly's major operations in China. In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Chinese multinational power generation company said that the valuation of the 100% equity interest of ...

