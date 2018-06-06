Natural-products innovator using Thinfilm's NFC mobile marketing solution to connect with consumers and drive in-store sales

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions, today announced YUNI Beauty ("YUNI") as a new customer its first in the Beauty Personal Care market. YUNI offers all-natural, sustainable products that cater to individuals on the go and support an active lifestyle. The company is using Thinfilm's end-to-end solution featuring NFC technology and versatile cloud-based software to connect directly with its mobile-first consumer base, deliver custom digital experiences to shoppers, and drive in-store conversions at the point of sale.

Beginning in June, the "smart" YUNI products will be available at Nordstrom's, Anthropologie, Bluemercury, Dillard's, Navy Exchange, and other retail stores, as well as through Sephora.com and Amazon.com.

The NFC tags incorporated into YUNI product packaging fully integrate with Thinfilm's CNECT Cloud Platform. When tapped with a smartphone either in-store, on the go, or at home, consumers can instantly launch unique digital experiences, including details on YUNI's unique brand story and custom how-to videos that provide product usage instructions and application tips.

"YUNI is very much a niche brand today, but the company and our loyal customer base is growing quite quickly," said Emmanuel Rey, YUNI Beauty's Co-Founder and CEO. "We needed a new way to connect with consumers on their terms, to tell the YUNI story and share our products. Thinfilm's NFC solution fit our needs perfectly.

YUNI is initially using Thinfilm's solution to promote its two leading products Shower Sheets and Chillax and to launch a new product called Yunicorn. Shower Sheets were recently named Product of the Year by Women's Health magazine.

"YUNI is an innovator in the active beauty market, and their focus on high-quality, all-natural products is resonating within the active-lifestyle demographic," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "We're excited about the role our NFC mobile marketing solution will play in helping them strengthen customer relationships, increase sales, and take their business to the next level."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a leading global provider of NFC mobile marketing solutions. The Company's end-to-end solution features hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Hamburg; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilmNFC.com .

About YUNI Beauty

YUNI Mindful Beauty for an Active Life

YUNI was founded by natural beauty pioneers and yoga teachers, Emmanuel Rey and Suzanne Dawson. YUNI creates healthy, natural solutions that save time, enhance performance and relieve stress.

All YUNI products are cruelty free, vegan, non-toxic, plant-based, and manufactured in solar-powered facilities. Organic and natural ingredients are consciously and sustainably sourced. YUNI Beauty is currently available in over 1,000 retail locations including Credo Beauty, Anthropologie, Nordstrom, Sephora, and many more. YUNI can be found in over five countries worldwide.

For more information, please contact YUNI Beauty at PR@YUNIbeauty.com.

