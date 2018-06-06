WGAMES INC.: WGAMES announces Toronto's first roundtable discussion on the city's position in the $46 billion mobile gaming industry

TORONTO, June 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, WGAMES and Toronto Region Board of Trade (the Board) announce they will host the first roundtable intended to help establish Toronto at the centre of the $46 billion mobile gaming industry. The roundtable will be held on June 7th, 2018 at the Board's Downtown Centre.

"Toronto possesses all the key ingredients for a robust mobile gaming community. At the heart of it all, lies our incredible talent pool which includes some of the world's best artists, programmers, engineers, artificial intelligence and machine learning scientists," said Daniel Kajouie, Founder and CEO of WGAMES.

The key objectives of the roundtable are to discuss ways Toronto will:

Connect the right players to the gaming industry - academic institutions, investment communities, and policymakers

Promote Toronto as a gaming hub by leveraging our engineering, digital arts, and artificial intelligence talent

Create opportunities for companies to collaborate artificial intelligence sharing initiatives across industries to help Toronto gain a competitive advantage

Kajouie added, "In order to achieve this potential, which is to be at the centre of this massive and growing mobile gaming industry, we require that all integral parties in Toronto collaborate together. This includes collaboration with Canadian policy makers, financial institutions, academic institutions and our brilliant business leaders."

WGAMES and the Board will be joined by representatives from more than 20 Canadian organizations including:

Accenture

AppLovin

Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR)

Fasken Martineau

Fragomen

Institute of Competitiveness & Prosperity

Ministry of Economic Development and Growth

Ministry of Research, Innovation & Science

OCAD University

Savormetrics

Top Hat

Toronto Global

University of Toronto

University of Waterloo

ABOUT WGAMES

WGAMES is a leading social and casual games company. Established in 2017 by President & CEO, Daniel Kajouie, the company's headquarters operates in the heart of Downtown Toronto. WGAMES is equipped with unsurpassed facilities and world class talent in art, design and software development paired with a seasoned leadership team in the mobile and social gaming industry. As a veteran in the field, Daniel Kajouie launched WGAMES with the intent to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a deeply personalized user game experience. WGAMES offers free to play games that will be available anywhere in the world, with its first title's schedule release to be announced in late 2018.

Positioning the Toronto region as a global champion

The Toronto Region Board of Trade is one of the largest and most influential chambers of commerce in North America. Our constant flow of ideas, people and introductions to city builders and government officials firmly roots us as connectors for-and with-the business community. Backed by more than 12,000 members, we advocate on behalf of business for policy change to drive the growth and competitiveness of the Toronto region. We act as catalysts to make Toronto one of the most competitive and sought-after business regions in the world, which starts with the success of our members. Learn more at bot.com and follow us @TorontoRBOT.

