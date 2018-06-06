That Nick Clegg, former British deputy prime minister, is a fervent opponent of Brexit is no secret. The former leader of the Liberal Democrats has raised a plea against the divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) at the Global ABS conference. He also warned about the dangers of protectionism that come with the abandonment of the agreements with the EU When the departure from the EU becomes effective in March 2019, the UK will be the first European country that "will set ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...