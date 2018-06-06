OP5 Introduces new AI-based and Cost-effective Product for Log Analysis and Security Monitoring

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OP5 AB, a market leader in infrastructure monitoring, today at Infosecurity Europe, announced the availability of OP5 Log Analytics. A new product meeting the need for intelligent and cost-effective large-scale log management and security monitoring.

Detect anomalies in real time

OP5 Log Analytics is built on the foundation of the open source project ELK Stack. In addition, OP5 Log Analytics has incorporated several new and industry leading add-ons including enhanced security, alerting and artificial intelligence. This gives the ability to detect anomalies and unusual behavior in real time and anticipate coming problems, that might suggest hacking attempt.

"Understanding and controlling the IT infrastructure gives organizations the freedom to innovate and build business. With OP5 Log Analytics problems can be detected before they affect the business", says Jonas Vestin, CEO OP5.

Solving problems in the most cost-effective way

"We are committed to solving our customers problems in the most cost-effective manner. OP5 Log Analytics provides the highest ratio of features and use cases at a cost that maximizes the value to our customers", continues Jonas Vestin.

Already integrated

OP5 Log Analytics complements OP5's market leading OP5 Monitor, that continues to be the standard for usability, scalability and cost-conscious infrastructure monitoring. OP5 Log Analytics has seamless integration with OP5 Monitor and is also integrated with other tools in the market.

The marketplace for monitoring products is quickly changing from the domain of the system administrator to the concern of the Chief Security Officer, DevOps, and AIops. OP5's suite of products is positioned to address these changing concerns and meet the evolving needs of customers.

OP5 builds IT monitoring software to enable organizations to take full control over their IT and predict problems before they happen. Founded in Sweden 2004, OP5 has grown into an international company with presence in over 60 countries. Thousands of IT professionals across the world rely daily on solutions from OP5 to monitor their business-critical IT services. Learn more at op5.com

Social media: Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube | Facebook

For more information, please contact:

Eva Sparr

CMO OP5

esparr@op5.com

+46-76-3355562



Jim Greenway

US Marketing Manager OP5

jgreenway@op5.com

+1(918)992-6520

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/op-5-ab/r/op5-introduces-new-ai-based-and-cost-effective-product-for-log-analysis-and-security-monitoring,c2540923

The following files are available for download: