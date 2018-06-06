

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Wednesday morning, even after industry data showed a slightly larger than expected drop in oil inventories.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 2.028 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending June 1. Again, however, gasoline inventories rose ahead of the summer driving season.



The Energy Information Administration releases the government's inventories figures this morning at 10:30 am ET.



WTI light sweet oil was down 24 cents to $65.28 a barrel, holding near recent 2-month lows. Prices have slipped from 4-year highs near $75 in the past few weeks.



On the US economic calendar, export and import price data will be eyed for clues about inflation ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate annnouncement.



Productivity and trade balance data are also on tap today.



