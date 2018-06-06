Dr Hops Kombucha Beer: DryShield Launches New Cost-Effective Solutions for Damages Caused by Water Seepage in Basements

DryShield is Adept at Analysing the Cause of the Water Damage and Coming up with an Effective Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / DryShield, a well-known, Canadian waterproofing Company, is now offering new cost-effective solutions for a variety of damages caused by water and moisture seepage in basement, including installation issues.

Water seepage is a menacing issue that residents often face in the basement of their house. The flooding caused by the water/moisture seepage results in costly damages to furniture, devices and goods kept in Basement rooms; in addition, long term seepage may end up causing structural damage to the basement itself. In such situations, DryShield, a Toronto-based Waterproofing Contracting Company, would be an ideal solution provider to the concerned resident.

Under the circumstances, the solutions provided by DryShield include wet and leaky basement repair, concrete basement wall crack repair, drainage system installation within and outside the cellar, sump pump installation, window well installation, drain tile installation as well as waterproofing of residential and commercial Toronto properties.

Apart from water seepage, moisture seepage is another source of concern to residents. It could lead to mould and mildew infestation in the cellar. Some of the common and apparent signs that indicate moisture in the cellar are stains on the walls, peeling paint, rusting, rusting, mould and mildew, musty odour, and corrosion. Generally, this situation culminates due to inappropriate surface drainage, leaking crack cracks in cellar wall, clogged or leaky gutters, sewage backup, hydrostatic pressure, downspouts draining close to the foundation, condensation on pipes, and foundation settlement. Despite the causes, moisture seepage requires immediate attention and solution.

The basic issue is, unfortunately, during the construction process, several basements of residential houses and commercial buildings, specially, the older buildings were not properly waterproofed. Thus, basement waterproofing becomes a crucial necessity to save these buildings. DryShield with necessary expertise, highly skilled men and premium materials, could step in and help the needy clients by providing an excellent job of basement waterproofing. DryShield prioritizes basement waterproofing in Toronto buildings-residential and commercial, as a cost-effective solution.

DryShield has a proven record in analysing the nature, extent, and the causes of damages, in order to determine a suitable solution in a given situation. To name a few DryShield solutions: for leakage through cracks in cellar wall, basement crack injection repair is done; for solving the issue of water coming through window well, hydrostatic pressure, improper grading or foundation settlement, external waterproofing method is used; for controlling the flow of water within the cellar, internal waterproofing technique is employed; for moisture seeping and flooding in the basement, water damage restoration technique is used - standing water removal, mould removal, sewage clean up, dehumidification Thus, DryShield has quality solution for every conceivable problem concerning a wet basement.

It is good news for potential customers that the quality solutions provided by DryShield are offered with affordable costs. Apart from delivering instant solutions via email and telephone, DryShield is pleased to offer free estimates for jobs relating to foundation crack wall injection, Toronto Waterproofing, along with all other solutions described above.

About DryShield:

DryShield is a Canadian waterproofing Company that operates for the benefit of customers in Greater Toronto Area particularly, and Ontario at large. With a dedicated workforce that is highly skilled, experienced, and knowledgeable, DryShield stands tall and ready to serve its customers. For more information, please visit https://www.dryshield.ca.

Contact:

Jonathan McMahon

jonathan@dryshield.ca

1-800-277-5411

SOURCE: DryShield