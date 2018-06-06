Islands of Peace Introduces Water From the Air

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Islands of Peace (IOP) introduces a ground-breaking innovation which will transform the way people live and interact with each other in their Water From the Air project.

IOP will bring this groundbreaking initiative to life by utilizing Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) to transform the air into some of the purest and healthiest drinking water on the planet. These devices will be placed in the areas that have great need, including family homes, schools, hospitals, houses of worship, and even orphanages in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"In order to achieve peace among the people of the Middle East, you must first bring life, health, and opportunity to them," said Joseph Aoun, President and Founder of Islands of Peace. "In delivering a new channel for healthy and pure drinking water to the people, we are able to meet needs, alleviate tensions, and provide tools for them to become successful in the region."

Additionally, there are plans for an atmospheric water factory, which would be the first in the world. This factory is to create many opportunities through water bottling. This project will provide water that is easy to transport, create ongoing jobs and be self-sustaining. One machine alone can produce 10,000 liters of water per day paired with a micro-bottling facility using bio-degradable plastic to create 20,000 bottles of water per day.

IOP will work with Hendrx Water to supply AWG devices to provide pure and healthy drinking water to areas of need. This technology works by taking in a large amount of air, harnessing the moisture in it, and filtering out impurities to provide pure and healthy drinking water. With just 30% humidity, these Atmospheric Water Generators are able to efficiently generate large quantities of lifesaving water.

"We are proud to partner with Islands of Peace in this pioneering endeavor to bring water to needy communities throughout the Middle East," said Managing Director Lin Yong Kuan. "Hendrx takes great pride in not only the quality of its products, but more importantly in partnering in initiatives to eradicate the global water crisis in our lifetime."

To get involved, to find out more, or to contribute to the Islands of Peace Water From the Air initiative, visit www.islandsofpeace.org.