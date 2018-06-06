Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group raised Rub 4 BN financing from UniCredit Moscow, Russia June 6, 2018 HMS Group (LSE: HMSG) announces today that the Group signed a new credit facility agreement with UniCredit Bank in the amount of Rub 4 billion with 5-year maturity. The credit lines will be utilised for general corporate needs, including refinancing of existing credit lines at lower interest rates. For more information, please, contact: Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG).

June 06, 2018 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)