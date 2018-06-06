Navamedic ASA: Share option program

On the basis of the approval by the Annual General Meeting of June 6th 2017, to authorize the Board to issue 150 000 new shares to management under a long-term incentive program, the Board has now resolved to issue options to management of the Company.

A total of 150 000 options for shares of the Company were distributed amongst the management and key employees. Each option, when exercised, will give the right to acquire one share in the Company. The options are granted without consideration. Pursuant to the vesting schedule, all of the options will vest 24 months after the day of grant (as long as the option holder is still employed). The exercise price is equal NOK 9,40 per share. The options that have not been exercised will lapse 3 years after the date of grant.



Primary insiders in Navamedic ASA have received the following options grants, according to the terms described above:

Chief Executive Officer, Tom Rönnlund has been granted 60.000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 40 000 shares and 60.000 options in the Company.

Chief Financial Officer, Toril Marie Ås has been granted 22.500 share options. Following the grant, she holds 22.500 options in the Company.

Marketing Director, Mattias von Haartman has been granted 22.500 share options. Following the grant, he holds 22.500 options in the Company.

Chief Scientific Officer, Per-Anders Elvertrø has been granted 15.000 share options. Following the grant, he holds 30 000 shares and 15.000 options in the Company.

For further information please contact:

Navamedic ASA

Toril Ås

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: toril.as@navamedic.com (mailto:toril.as@navamedic.com)





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: Navamedic ASA via Globenewswire

