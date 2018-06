WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, the Commerce Department will release U.S. trade data for April.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the franc and the yen, it fell against the euro. Against the pound, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 1.1764 against the euro, 110.16 against the yen, 0.9884 against the franc and 1.3420 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX