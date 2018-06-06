High-Tech Bridge is honored and delighted to be selected by the Judges of SC Awards Europe 2018 as the Winner in "Best usage of Machine Learning / AI" category for its ImmuniWeb Platform.

Six strong finalists, including IBM Watson for Cybersecurity, were competing in this emerging category of one of the most prominent and prestigious security awards. The panel of judges comprised of the high-profile UK and European cybersecurity experts, visionaries and leaders, awarded the top accolade to High-Tech Bridge.

Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge's CEO and Founder, says: "We are thrilled to get this prestigious recognition it validates our continuous efforts to adopt Machine Learning to solve application security challenges. Our AI experts and security engineers work hard to create smart algorithms capable of making human intelligence scalable and cost effective. Many complicated tasks and processes used to require human time are now solved without human intervention at all thanks to our intelligent automation technology."

"This is a very important milestone for our company that motivates us to innovate even more. I am grateful to each member of High-Tech Bridge Team, and to all of our customers and partners for their ongoing support in this exciting journey towards innovation and success."

High-Tech Bridge is a global provider of web and mobile application security headquartered in Geneva. Our award-winning ImmuniWeb Platform leverages Machine Learning and AI for intelligent automation and acceleration of Application Security Testing (AST). Complemented by scalable and cost-effective manual testing, it detects the most sophisticated vulnerabilities and comes with a zero false-positives SLA. Recently, ImmuniWeb IAST and SCA products were announced to enhance the existing product portfolio.

Last year, High-Tech Bridge launched ImmuniWeb Discovery - a freemium OSINT discovery service that just needs your company name to illuminate and build a comprehensive inventory of all your external web applications, mobile apps, microservices, domains and SSL certificates for actionable inventory, WAF protection and security testing.

High-Tech Bridge also provides a portfolio of free web security products as its contribution to the cybersecurity community and in its effort to make application security accessible for SMEs.

Meet High-Tech Bridge team at InfoSecurity Europe 2018 on the 6th and 7th of June at booth R75 to try our award-winning products!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005703/en/

Contacts:

High-Tech Bridge

Ranbir Sahota

pr@htbridge.com