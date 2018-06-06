

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Wednesday that it plans to invest $600 million in biotechnology and other emerging growth companies through Pfizer Ventures, the company's venture investment vehicle.



Pfizer noted that it will extend its leadership as a venture capital investor with an expanded team that leverages expertise across venture capital investing, business development, drug discovery and clinical development.



Pfizer Ventures will seek to invest approximately 25% of its available capital ($150 million) in promising early-stage neuroscience companies. By leveraging an equity investment model, Pfizer can support a broad array of early neuroscience research and product development opportunities, which are critical in this nascent area of science.



Initial areas of interest for Pfizer Ventures include neuro-degeneration, neuro-inflammation and neuro-metabolic disorders, and other areas where rapidly advancing science could lead to breakthroughs for patients.



Beyond neuroscience, Pfizer Ventures will continue to invest across a broad range of therapeutic areas of interest to Pfizer such as oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare disease, internal medicine and vaccines. Companies developing technologies that have the potential to transform drug discovery, development and manufacturing will also be considered.



Pfizer noted that it is also significantly expanding the Pfizer Ventures team, which will continue to be led by Dr. Dalton. Joining Pfizer's current venture investing team of Elaine Jones and Bill Burkoth, are Patrick, and Laszlo Kiss, Margi McLoughlin, Chris O'Donnell and Nikola Trbovic.



The new organization consolidates R&D Innovate, Pfizer's R&D equity investment vehicle, with Pfizer Venture Investments, the Company's long-standing venture investment group. The expanded team adds R&D expertise with a focus on neuroscience chemistry and pharmacology. Pfizer Ventures expects to continue to generate strong returns for Pfizer while providing portfolio companies with the direction and support needed to accelerate advancement of critical therapies.



