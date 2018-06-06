Quatrro Partners With Priority Software to Implement & Support Priority ERP Installations in the US

ATLANTA, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a market leader in providing a range of affordable business support services including end-to-end Managed IT Services and Technical Support services, announced a partnership with Priority Software(Priority), a leading global provider of ERP solutions, to implement and support Priority ERP installations in the US.

Today, over 8,700 companies across a wide range of industries in 40 countries rely on Priority ERP solutions to manage and grow their business. Quatrro's relationship with Priority further builds on Quatrro's process expertise in offering tech support services for MSPs/VARs and its proven capabilities as a channel friendly partner.

Priority leverages Quatrro's unique approach that combines process-centric technologies, and deep domain expertise to provide both cost effective and high quality technical support, and achieve significant measurable impact in end user satisfaction, driving growth, business agility, and cost efficiency. Quatrro is using its channel friendly 'Beyond the Existing' strategy to help Priority to scale and accelerate the implementation of its innovative products.

Chuck Harmornick, President at Quatrro said, "Together with Priority, we are offering solutions that have resulted in a paradigm shift in the SMB market by reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and to provide an opportunity for organizations to streamline and optimize their business processes and realize a lower burden on internal IT resources' high ROI. We believe that Priority ERP is just what the US market needs - offering SMB customers simplicity, flexibility and cost-effectiveness, all on a single platform."

Avi Troub, VP International Sales & Channel at Priority Software, commented, "We are witnessing tremendous growth in the US market and our agreement with Quatrro will undoubtedly strengthen our expanding partner network. Quatrro's skilled and experienced team on the ground and our shared vision of right-sized ERP is sure to fuel another stage of growth while increasing our local customer support and service capabilities."

The combination of Quatrro's delivery capabilities, domain and process expertise, and digital technologies will better position Priority for growth, and help the company enhance customer service and stay competitive.

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro)

Quatrro Business Support Services, one of the leading businesses under the Quatrro brand, consists of a range of affordable business support services that are offered through the industry's first 'Click and Buy' interface on the cloud. We are a channel-friendly partner that empowers resellers to deliver Office 365 and Azure services with end-to-end management of the customer lifecycle. From the initial assessment to deployment, Quatrro can manage your workload, enabling you to stay focused on your core business. Our white label offerings can be provisioned and branded under the company name and specifications of the resellers enabling them to scale, go to market quickly, and increase their revenue without incremental investments. Our scope of services include agile billing and revenue management services, SMB Helpdesk, Server Management, Network Management, Desktop Management and NOC services. For more information, visit http://www.quatrrobss.com

About Priority Software

Pioneers in the global ERP solutions market, Priority Software empowers companies and organizations of all sizes, by providing the most comprehensive, flexible and affordable ERP solutions on the market today. With the mission of making ERP easier, Priority offers a more accessible alternative to complex, costly solutions to increase profitability and efficiency. To date, 1,900 customers successfully use Priority in the cloud. Backed by cutting-edge technologies and a skilled and talented team of professionals, Priority is supported by offices in the US and the UK and a network of business partners around the globe. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.



