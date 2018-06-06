Château De Pommard's New Wine Experiences Teach Consumers the Professional Secrets of Tasting, Pairing and Selecting Wines

POMMARD, France, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Château de Pommard is introducing three new Wine Experiences to teach consumers the professional secrets of tasting, pairing and selecting wines. The Tasting Experience, Climats Experience and Gourmet Experience have been created by the domain's new Director of Wine Education, Vanessa Guébels, a Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Diploma graduate.

"Wine consumers today are passionate, not only about great regions and vintages but also about the understanding it takes to navigate the complex world of fine wine," commented Michael Baum, CEO, and Propriétaire of Famille Carabello-Baum. "With wine knowledge comes wine enjoyment and visitors to Burgundy are thirsty for both."

Guests participating in the Tasting Experience will learn, in just 45 minutes, the WSET systematic method for professional tasting and gain the confidence in describing wines using the language of professional sommeliers. The Climats Experience lasts 60 minutes, during which, the complex array of Burgundy villages and wines are explained. Guests are empowered with a grasp of the true meaning of terroir. The Gourmet Experience offers each visitor the opportunity to travel the world and build a foundation for matching fine wines with international cuisine. This, 90-minute workshop, hosted by WSET trained Wine Advisors, was developed by Ms. Guébels and Château de Pommard's award-winning winemakers to encourage a methodical approach to food and wine pairing.

"The opportunity to combine the unparalleled wine knowledge in Burgundy with consumer experiences is a wine educator's dream of a lifetime," quipped Ms. Guébels.

"With the launch of these new Wine Experiences, when somebody leaves the domain they do so with precise knowledge about grape varietals, tasting methods and the winemaking and food pairingtechniques that professionals around the world rely upon."

From passionate wine lovers looking to strengthen their knowledge of Burgundy to industry professionals dedicated to improving their craft, there's a wine experience suited to all tastes and levels. These experiences are one of many forthcoming projects, both onsite and online, from Château de Pommard designed to ignite passions for wine education.

The new Wine Experiences can be reserved online, by phone or through Château de Pommard's travel, tourism and hotel partners.

About Château de Pommard and Famille Carabello-Baum

Founded in 1726 by Vivant Micault, secretary to King Louis XV, Château de Pommard remains one of the most iconic and visited wine estates in Burgundy. Clos Marey-Monge, at the heart of the domain, has been producing one of the greatest expressions of Pinot Noir for more than two millennia. The 20-hectare clay and limestone rich terroir make it the largest and most interesting monopole in the Côte d'Or. In July 2015, UNESCO declared the clos a world heritage protected Climat of Burgundy. The Carabello-Baum family of San Francisco purchased the domain in 2014 and became just the fifth family to guide the estate in almost 300 years. The family has transformed the estate into the ultimate wine education destination where anyone can experience the phenomenon that is Burgundy.

For more information, visit http://www.chateaudepommard.com

