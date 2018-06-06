Nous Infosystems Joins Agiloft's Global Partner Program as a Certified Reseller

EDISON, New Jersey, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nous Infosystems, a global IT organization offering quality software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries and domains, today announced it is partnering with Agiloft, a trusted provider of agile business process software, to offer contract management, business process management, and IT services across several verticals, including Healthcare, Retail, Travel & Logistics, Banking & Financial Services, and Insurance.

Nous Infosystems' 20 years of experience delivering optimized services will further expand the reach of Agiloft's award-winning Contract Management, Service Desk and BPM Software. Nous' professional services expertise will also be instrumental in leveraging Agiloft's highly configurable no-code software to deliver customized innovative applications to a broad client base.

"Nous Infosystems is a strong addition to our Partner Program," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "We've been impressed with their broad implementation experience across several verticals and we're looking forward to working with them in the IT Services, BPM and Contract Management spaces."

"We are pleased to join Agiloft's Partner Program as a Certified Reseller," said Bala Gopalakrishnan, COO of Nous Infosystems. "This partnership enables us to extend a new, powerful solution set to our customers. Agiloft's portfolio of no-code applications combined with our offerings will make us a comprehensive center for business software solutions."

About Nous

Nous Infosystems is a CMMI Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 global Information Technology firm providing software solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and domains. Nous offers a comprehensive range of software and IT solutions, including applications for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Retail customers. Major offerings include Application Development and Maintenance, Business Intelligence, Infrastructure Management Services, Enterprise Application Integration, Product Re-Engineering and Independent Testing.

About Agiloft

Over three million users at organizations ranging from small enterprises to U.S. government agencies and Fortune 100 companies depend on Agiloft's top-rated product suites for Contract Management Software, Service Desk, Custom Workflow, and more. Agiloft specializes in automating processes that are too complex for competing vendors. Our best practice templates and adaptable technology ensure rapid deployment and a fully extensible system.

