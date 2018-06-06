Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy
The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Grid Scale Battery Storage market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $1.99bn in 2018.
The Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2018-2028 responds to your need for definitive market data:
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 159 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market.
• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028.
• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies submarket forecasts from 2018-2028
• Lithium-ion batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028
• Sodium-based batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028
• Flow batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028
• Advanced lead acid batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028
• Other batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028
• Regional Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts from 2018-2028 with drivers and restraints for the regions including;
• US
• Japan
• China
• Italy
• Germany
• South Korea
• UK
• Rest of the world
• Company profiles for the leading 13 Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies companies
• NGK Insulators Ltd.
• BYD Co. Ltd.
• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
• General Electric
• Tesla
• GS Yuasa Corporation
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• ABB Group
• Panasonic Corporation
• Electrovaya
• Hitachi Ltd
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Grid Scale Battery Storage market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2171/Grid-Scale-Battery-Storage-Technologies-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
A123 Energy Solutions
A123 Systems
ABB Ltd.
ADS-TEC
AES Energy Storage
ALACAES
Alstom Asahi Kasei
Altair Nanotechnologies (Altairnano)
American Electric Power (AEP)
American Vanadium
Aquion Energy
Arenko Group
Asahi Kasei
Axion Power International
Beacon Power
Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)
Brattle group
BrightSource Energy
BYD Co. Ltd.
Con Edison
China Southern Power Grid (CSG)
Daewoo
Daimler AG
Deeya Energy
Demand Energy
Duke Energy
E.ON Climate and Renewables
East Penn Manufacturing
Ecoult
EDF Energy
Electrovaya Inc.
Emerson Network Power Australia
Endesa
EnerVault
Enel
Eos Energy Storage
EWE Gasspeicher
FIAMM
First Wind
Flextronics
Furukawa Battery
GE Energy Storage
GE Power
Gildemeister Energy Solutions
Global OEM
Google
Green Investment Bank
Greensmith Energy
Grid Battery Storage Limited (GBSL)
GS Yuasa Corporation
Hawaii Electric Company (HECO)
Hitachi Ltd
Hokkaido Electric
Hudson Clean Energy Partners
Imergy
Kokam
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
Korea South-East Power Co.
KT
LG Chem
Litarion GmbH
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mitsubishi Materials
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
National Grid
Neoen
NGK Insulators
Nichicon
Nissan
NRG Energy
Oncor
Panasonic Corporation
Power Grid Corporation of India
Primus Power
Prudent Energy Technology
Ray Power
Raytheon
RedFlow
Regenesys
RES America
Rockland Capital
Saft
Saint-Gobain
Samsung Corporation
Samsung SDI
Sanyo Electric
SB Energy
Schneider Electric
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited
Siemens
SK Telecom
SoftBank
SolarCity
Sony
South Plains Electric Cooperative (SPEC)
Southern California Edison
Stem Inc.
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Sun Edison
Sunverge Energy
SustainX
Terna
Terna Plus
Telsa Energy
Tesla Motors
The Tokyo Electric Power Company Inc. (TEPCO)
Tohoku Electric
Toshiba
Toyota
ViZn Energy
Wanxiang Group
Wemag
Xcel Energy
Xtreme Power
Yokohama Dockyard & Machinery Works
Younicos
ZBB Energy
