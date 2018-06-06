Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy

The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Grid Scale Battery Storage market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $1.99bn in 2018.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2018-2028 responds to your need for definitive market data:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand-new report, you find 159 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 209-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 159 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market.

• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028.

• Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies submarket forecasts from 2018-2028

• Lithium-ion batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Sodium-based batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Flow batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Advanced lead acid batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Other batteries submarket forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies market forecasts from 2018-2028 with drivers and restraints for the regions including;

• US

• Japan

• China

• Italy

• Germany

• South Korea

• UK

• Rest of the world

• Company profiles for the leading 13 Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies companies

• NGK Insulators Ltd.

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• General Electric

• Tesla

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ABB Group

• Panasonic Corporation

• Electrovaya

• Hitachi Ltd

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone with interest in the Grid Scale Battery Storage market

• Battery Manufacturers

• Utility Companies

• Commodity traders

• Investment managers

• Energy price reporting companies

• Energy company managers

• Energy consultants

• Heads of strategic development

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Market analysts,

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Grid Scale Battery Storage market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today the Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2018-2028: Capex Forecasts for Lithium-ion (Li-Poly, LFP, LTO), Flow (VRFB, Li-Air, Zn-Air, Zn-Br, PSB), Sodium-Based (Na-S, Na-NiCl), Advanced Lead Acid and Other Batteries (Li-Air, Mg-Ion, Ni-Zn, Ni-Fe, Ni-Cd), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) for Electricity Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Grids to Optimise Off-Grid Storage of Renewable Wind, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Photo-Voltaic (PV) Energy. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2171/Grid-Scale-Battery-Storage-Technologies-Market-Report-2018-2028

Companies Listed

A123 Energy Solutions

A123 Systems

ABB Ltd.

ADS-TEC

AES Energy Storage

ALACAES

Alstom Asahi Kasei

Altair Nanotechnologies (Altairnano)

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Vanadium

Aquion Energy

Arenko Group

Asahi Kasei

Axion Power International

Beacon Power

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF)

Brattle group

BrightSource Energy

BYD Co. Ltd.

Con Edison

China Southern Power Grid (CSG)

Daewoo

Daimler AG

Deeya Energy

Demand Energy

Duke Energy

E.ON Climate and Renewables

East Penn Manufacturing

Ecoult

EDF Energy

Electrovaya Inc.

Emerson Network Power Australia

Endesa

EnerVault

Enel

Eos Energy Storage

EWE Gasspeicher

FIAMM

First Wind

Flextronics

Furukawa Battery

GE Energy Storage

GE Power

Gildemeister Energy Solutions

Global OEM

Google

Green Investment Bank

Greensmith Energy

Grid Battery Storage Limited (GBSL)

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hawaii Electric Company (HECO)

Hitachi Ltd

Hokkaido Electric

Hudson Clean Energy Partners

Imergy

Kokam

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

Korea South-East Power Co.

KT

LG Chem

Litarion GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

National Grid

Neoen

NGK Insulators

Nichicon

Nissan

NRG Energy

Oncor

Panasonic Corporation

Power Grid Corporation of India

Primus Power

Prudent Energy Technology

Ray Power

Raytheon

RedFlow

Regenesys

RES America

Rockland Capital

Saft

Saint-Gobain

Samsung Corporation

Samsung SDI

Sanyo Electric

SB Energy

Schneider Electric

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited

Siemens

SK Telecom

SoftBank

SolarCity

Sony

South Plains Electric Cooperative (SPEC)

Southern California Edison

Stem Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sun Edison

Sunverge Energy

SustainX

Terna

Terna Plus

Telsa Energy

Tesla Motors

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Inc. (TEPCO)

Tohoku Electric

Toshiba

Toyota

ViZn Energy

Wanxiang Group

Wemag

Xcel Energy

Xtreme Power

Yokohama Dockyard & Machinery Works

Younicos

ZBB Energy

To see a report overview please contact Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com