PARIS (dpa-AFX) - XL Group Ltd (XL) announced its common shareholders have approved an agreement for AXA to acquire XL Group for approximately $15.3 billion. XL shareholders will receive $57.60 per share.



Upon completion of the transaction, the combined operations of XL Group, AXA Corporate Solutions and AXA Art will be led by Greg Hendrick, currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of XL Group, who will be appointed CEO of the combined entity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX