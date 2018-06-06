Top 20 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Companies Report 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Profiles of Leading Companies Operating Within the Gas Insulated Substation Market Including Financial Analysis and Market Share plus In-Depth Analysis of Major Projects in Various Regions
The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the Top Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Companies.
The Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) is a compact assembly consisting of multiple components enclosed in a metallic covering with compressed sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas as an insulating medium. The concept of the gas insulated substation was introduced in 1920 when oil was used as the insulating medium in the system.
A substation is considered as one of the vital elements of power system infrastructure. Presently there are two types of substations primarily being used: Air Insulated Substation (AIS) and Gas Insulated Substation (GIS).
In the past few years, the demand for gas insulated substations has gained wide momentum across several countries. It is mainly due to its compact design and high-reliability index as compared to its counterpart air insulated substation (AIS).
With increasing concerns over energy security and carbon emission issues, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of renewable and nuclear sources for power generation. Increasing energy demand in several developing countries is, therefore, augmenting the demand for gas insulated substations (GIS).
Owing to the advantages of minimal space requirement, protection against pollution and safety, economic mobility and easy installation and commissioning at low operating costs there has been an increased adoption of gas insulated substations among residential, commercial and utility applications. Most of the gas insulated substation companies are looking forward to expanding their business presence through strategic supply agreements and partnerships.
Visiongain's Top 20 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Companies Report 2018 will keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market.
With reference to this report, it details the key investment trends in the global market,
Analysis Total Company Sales, the share of total company sales from the company division that includes Gas Insulated Substation and information on Gas Insulated Substation Contracts / Projects / Programmes.
The report will answer questions such as:
- How is the Gas Insulated Substation market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the Gas Insulated Substation market dynamics?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects for the development of gas insulated substation projects?
- How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2028?
1) Financial structure of 20 Leading players in the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market
- Total Company Sales (US$m)
- Sales from company division that includes GIS (US$m)
- Share of total company sales from company division that includes Gas Insulated Substation (%)
- Net Income / Loss (US$m)
- Net Capital Expenditure (US$m)
- Total Company Sales by Region
2) The report reveals extensive details and analysis of Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) contracts, projects and programmes:
- Date
- Country
- Subcontractor
- Value (US$m)
- Product
- Details
3) The report lists Competitor Positioning in the Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market
- Strategic Supply Agreements and Partnerships
4) The report provides Drivers and Restraints affecting the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market
5) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market:
- ABB Ltd.
- BGR Energy Systems Limited
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Chem Group
- Crompton Greaves Limited
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Elsewedy Electric
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Meidensha Corporation
- Mistras Group
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corporation
- UGL Pty Limited
This independent 150-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 155 tables and figures examining the GIS market space, the report gives you profiles of leading companies operating within the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market with financial analysis as well as in-depth analysis of contracts, projects and programmes.
