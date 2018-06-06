RPC Group disappointed investors despite a successful year turning plastic into cash and dividends, attempting to counter market worries about the crackdown on plastic waste by trumpeting its "unprecedented" opportunities for growth. With total revenues in the year to 31 March up 33% to £3.7bn if the benefit of currency swings is excluded, the benefit of its acquisitive strategy was clear, with organic sales growth up just 2.8%. Adjusted operating profit was up 38% and profit before tax 32% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...