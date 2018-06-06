Oil and gas exploration firm Sterling Energy announced on Wednesday that David Marshall has been appointed chief executive with immediate effect. Marshall joins the AIM traded company with 35 years of experience in oil and gas production and development and expertise in technical solutions for accessing production from stranded assets. Marshall's experience includes holding managerial positions in oil and gas drilling operations in Tunisia, Turkmenistan, the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, Gabon, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...