Lionbridge Enables Brands to Enhance Their Localization Strategies Through Presentations and Sponsorship at LocWorld37 Warsaw

Company joins industry experts to discuss localization and Neural Machine Translation (NMT) through informational and engaging sessions

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., one of the world's most trusted global digital communications platforms, today announced several company thought leaders will participate in panel discussions and lead sessions at LocWorld37 Warsaw. In addition, Lionbridge will continue their annual sponsorship of the event.

WHAT: LocWorld37 Warsaw brings together a variety of language industry experts for two days of collaborative discussion built around helping to localize businesses.



WHEN: Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CET; and

Friday, June 8, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CET





WHERE: Hilton Warsaw Hotel & Convention Centre

Grzybowska 63

Warsaw, 00-844, Poland



WHO: Lionbridge will serve as a Bronze sponsor for LocWorld37 Warsaw and will exhibit its platform throughout the event at booth #126.





SESSIONS: At LocWorld37 Warsaw, attendees can choose from a variety of sessions featuring the latest trends and best practices in translation and localization.





Lionbridge experts will present three sessions during LocWorld37 Warsaw, including:





Rethinking Localization | June 7, 2018, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CET

Presented by Jay Marciano, Director of Machine Translation for Lionbridge



During this session, Marciano will lead a discussion on how localization is changing and what to expect for the future.

Demystifying NMT in a Conversation with Three Experts | June 8, 2018, 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. CET

Presented by a panel including Jay Marciano, Director of Machine Translation for Lionbridge



As part of a panel of industry leading experts, Marciano will participate in a discussion that addresses questions around NMT with the goal of demystifying this emerging translation technology.

How We Went Neural | June 8, 2018, 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CET

Presented by Magadalena Dombek, Technical Manager for Lionbridge, and Justyna Kokar, Quality Manager for Lionbridge



In this presentation, Lionbridge's Dombek and Kokar will share an assessment model devised for the evaluation of NMT available from Google. Based on the evaluation findings, they will share how Lionbridge implemented an NMT plan, as well as efforts to measure NMT quality on an ongoing basis.

To join the conversation on Twitter, use LocWorld37 and follow @Lionbridge and @LocWorld for updates.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge enables more than 4,500 of the world's leading brands to increase global market share and drive deep engagement with their customers and communities. Our innovative cloud technology platform and our global crowd of more than 400,000 professional workers provide detail-critical business processes, including localization, digital marketing, and AI solutions, which ensure global brand consistency and relevancy. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. To learn more, visit www.lionbridge.com.

