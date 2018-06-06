Lionbridge Enables Brands to Enhance Their Localization Strategies Through Presentations and Sponsorship at LocWorld37 Warsaw

Company joins industry experts to discuss localization and Neural Machine Translation (NMT) through informational and engaging sessions
WALTHAM, Massachusetts, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., one of the world's most trusted global digital communications platforms, today announced several company thought leaders will participate in panel discussions and lead sessions at LocWorld37 Warsaw. In addition, Lionbridge will continue their annual sponsorship of the event.
WHAT:
LocWorld37 Warsaw brings together a variety of language industry experts for two days of collaborative discussion built around helping to localize businesses.
WHEN:
Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CET; and
Friday, June 8, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CET
WHERE:
Hilton Warsaw Hotel & Convention Centre
Grzybowska 63
Warsaw, 00-844, Poland
WHO:
Lionbridge will serve as a Bronze sponsor for LocWorld37 Warsaw and will exhibit its platform throughout the event at booth #126.
SESSIONS:
At LocWorld37 Warsaw, attendees can choose from a variety of sessions featuring the latest trends and best practices in translation and localization.
Lionbridge experts will present three sessions during LocWorld37 Warsaw, including:
To join the conversation on Twitter, use LocWorld37 and follow @Lionbridge and @LocWorld for updates.
