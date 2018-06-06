Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco Group Continues Strong Pace in Sports Betting Growth in Q2-2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2018 / Newgioco Group, Inc. (OTCQB: NWGI) ("Newgioco" or the "Company") a leisure betting technology company providing regulated sports betting and gaming products and services, is pleased to announce strong growth in non-GAAP betting transaction volume and gross gaming revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company continued its strong pace in non-GAAP betting turnover growth for the first two months of the second quarter to approximately $66.7 million from $39.2 million representing an increase of 70% on a year-over-year basis. The online sales channel through our Multigioco subsidiary, which represents 58% of betting turnover, saw the largest year over year gain from $20.6 million to approximately $36.4 million, or approximately 77% growth, while Land-based or "walk-in" retail sales grew by 63% from $18.5 million to $30.3 million during April and May 2018. Combined online and retail sports bets and virtual sports grew by the largest margin to $32 million compared to $21.5 million, an increase of 49% over the same period in 2017. Significantly, the largest gain in bet revenue margin came from the retail sales channel, achieving 76% compared to 24% for the online channel. The Company expects to report its 2018 second quarter results on or before August 15, 2018.

Alessandro Marcelli, Company President and Chief Operating Officer stated, "As the 2018 soccer season draws to a close, we are very happy to see continued organic transactional growth in the first two months of the second quarter. Moreover, we are further impressed in the performance of Land-based retail sales as we continue to focus on this channel leading up to the license renewal auction in Italy. We believe that this will be a key value driver for Newgioco as we develop our expansion strategy in the U.S. The Group again surpassed projected targets and we anticipate further growth in our regional market as attention towards our Odissea platform gains momentum both in Italy and new international markets."

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a fully integrated, licensed gaming technology company. The Company conducts its business primarily through retail neighborhood betting shops and internet-based betting software platform under the registered brand Newgioco through our licensed website www.newgioco.it situated in Italy.

The Company offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, lottery, interactive games, and slots, as well as an innovative betting platform (www.odissea.at) providing both B2B and B2C bet processing. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

