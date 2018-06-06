Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - Meguma Gold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (OTC Pink: CORMF) (FSE: 2CM) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having changed its name from Coronet Metals. Prior to January, Coronet traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.



Meguma Gold, a Canadian Junior Gold exploration company, is focused on value-oriented exploration within the emerging gold camp of the Meguma formation in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia has a rich history of gold discovery and production and has been one of Canada's first gold mining camps with production dating back to 1861. Between 1862 and 1927, 966,241 ounces of gold were mined from 2,184,850 tons of crushed material.

Historical exploration has focused on narrow-vein high-grade gold deposits. This traditional model is being re-shaped by the discovery of disseminated gold in the slates in the historic Nova Scotia mining district.

On May 18th, 2018 the company entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interest in 3,888 claims, becoming one of the province's largest single mineral claim holders and a leading gold exploration company in Nova Scotia. Meguma Gold's 100% owned project covers more than 62,000 hectares encompassing extensive gold showings on the major projected structures of recent large and expanding discoveries.

Theo van der Linde, President, stated: "The awakening of Nova Scotia's gold fields due to a recognition that an economic disseminated gold exploration and production model exists in the Meguma gold belt offers our shareholders a rare opportunity to participate in a regional-scale gold exploration platform. On behalf of shareholders, I extend my appreciation to Coronet's talented technical team who have helped to position our company with this exciting project."

Regan Isenor, recently appointed CEO, brings 14 years' experience in exploration projects around the world with publicly traded companies, having worked on projects in Turkey, West Africa, Ireland, Northern Ontario and at home in Nova Scotia, where he was past president of the Mining Society of Nova Scotia.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.megumagold.com, contact Theo van der Linde, President, at 604-336-3193, or email info@megumagold.com.

