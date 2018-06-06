Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) has started its 2018 field exploration program on its Treasure Mountain Silver project. The Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares of geologically prospective ground adjacent to Nicola Mining's Treasure Mountain Property, which is the site of the historic Treasure Mountain Silver-Lead-Zinc mine.

The property occurs within the Intermontane Tectonic Belt, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits.

The Treasure Mountain North Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and/or copper B.C. MINFILE occurrences in various regions, including gold-quartz vein, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings.

The company has received an exploration permit to conduct diamond drilling and trenching within the property. The first phase of the work program will consist of a thorough rock geochemical sampling program in selected target areas along with soil geochemical sampling, where areas of soil / till geochemical anomalies were identified during previous work programs on the property.

One target area is located in the east region of the property in the Vuich Creek area, where company personnel located an historical hand pit on a silicified porphyritic dyke during the 2017 program. A grab sample from this pit returned 6.24 grams per tonne gold, with other samples in this area also anomalous for gold. Additional prospecting and rock geochemical sampling is planned for this target area.

The company identified a new target area during 2016 in the southeast region of the property. Multiple till samples collected using an auger drill in this area returned anomalous values for copper, with a few samples returning anomalous values for gold. The company is planning additional work in the area of these geochemical anomalies during the 2018 program, including prospecting and rock and soil geochemical sampling.

Following Phase I results, the company will identify drill and trench targets and begin construction of drill pads and clearing of trench sites.

