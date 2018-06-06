Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2018) - NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, today announces that users can setup services, brands and shops under their profiles. As part of the Company's ongoing effort to promote companies in the cannabis community, this will enable users of the NUGL platform to link all their companies under one profile.

"As the industry evolves and becomes more sophisticated, we will start to see an influx of companies finding niche markets within the cannabis space," stated Brandon Vargas, CEO of NUGL. "These companies that identify niche markets must have a means to attract distribution and clients. The massive internet engines and fortune 500 companies have not accepted the cannabis companies holistically, but that is exactly why our platform will be so valuable."

The NUGL platform is designed to serve brands wishing to promote cannabis-related products and services. In the next coming weeks, NUGL will be testing new features and ramping up for the next round of added functionality that will be announced in July while the outreach team works diligently on signing up brand shops and runs a huge promotion in one of the largest cannabis magazines in the industry.

About NUGL

NUGL Inc. is a search engine and online directory for the legal marijuana industry. NUGL's database includes listings for dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, service professionals, vape shops, hydro stores and brands. The company leads the evolution in business relations, development and organic data in the cannabis industry with metasearch technology.

For more information, visit one of the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justnuglit/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justnuglit/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JustNUGLit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Website: www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com