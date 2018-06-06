Kronos Incorporated today announced the launch of Kronos Workforce Ready in France, introducing the award-winning cloud solution to its ninthinternational market.

French demand for a human capital management cloud solution presents significant market opportunity for Kronos According to IHS, just 10 percent of current workforce management spend by small and midsize (SMB) businesses in France is on cloud solutions but is growing steadily at 25 percent per year. SMB cloud spend in France is expected to double by 2020. Kronos will focus its Workforce Ready offering in France on scheduling, time and attendance, and accruals management to organizations with 100 to 2,500 employees in the retail and hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics industries. Workforce Ready scales to support enterprise-sized organizations as well.

With Workforce Ready, organizations in France can manage the entire workforce whether hourly or salary, full- or part-time with a single solution Workforce Ready will provide organizations in France with a powerful scheduling automation engine that aligns staffing requirements with budget, skills, and demand; a time and attendance system that boosts employee productivity and engagement while giving managers real-time insight into labor data; and accruals management to ensure fair and consistent application of accrual policies and local regulations. A robust, responsive mobile application allows managers to address requests and exceptions from anywhere at any time while employees are empowered to take greater control of their work schedules through self-service tools, including shift-swapping, time-off requests, and timecard approval.

Kronos delivers unparalleled domain expertise, proven record of innovation, and customer success With 40 years of workforce management domain expertise, Kronos has extensive experience navigating France's complex regulatory landscape through the longtime delivery of enterprise solutions for local and multi-national organizations operating in France. Thousands of small, midsize, and enterprise organizations in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, the U.K., and U.S., already leverage Workforce Ready to attract and retain top talent, engage and develop the workforce, and manage the employee lifecycle. Since introducing Workforce Ready to the U.S. market in 2012, Kronos has completed 55 feature release updates to the suite, including recent significant enhancements to its scheduling engine and mobile application, as well as on-going updates to cover rapidly changing country-, province-, and municipal-specific compliance requirements.



Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager, Workforce Ready Group, Kronos

"Workforce Ready is the fastest growing line of business within Kronos. This success can be attributed to our ongoing commitment to deliver the most innovative workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions to organizations in an ever-growing number of international markets. We're confident Kronos will help small and midsize businesses in France make the same transition to the cloud that we've helped other organizations around the world make."

Rolf Van Lierde, general manager, SMB solutions, Kronos EMEA

"Small and midsize organizations in France are seeking an experienced partner that is able to help guide their journey from manual and home-grown processes and on-premise software to a modern, cloud solution that streamlines and automates critical workforce management functions. Without this approach, it's exceptionally difficult to manage the French compliance landscape. Kronos has helped thousands of customers make this exact journey and we're eager to deliver the same gains in efficiency, productivity, and employee engagement to organizations in France."

Alan Such, financial controller, Saint-Gobain

"Our Kronos solution provides our factory supervisors with full visibility of the workforce both real-time and historic. This empowers them to manage their teams more effectively and make sensible absence and overtime decisions. The net result is better control of overtime and payroll costs, as well as a more engaged workforce."

Pete Tiliakos, principal analyst, NelsonHall

"Kronos has a consistent track record of introducing Workforce Ready to new international markets, making an immediate impact on the workforce management and human capital management landscape. The French market is poised to undergo a significant cloud transition, and Kronos is a viable potential partner for organizations planning to migrate their scheduling, time and attendance, accrual management, and human resources processes to the cloud."

